Palam 360 Khap chief meets Bhupender Yadav over Delhi’s pollution

Delhi’s Palam 360 Khap chief Chaudhary Surendra Solanki on Saturday met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav over the continuously increasing pollution in the national capital.

Expressing concerns over the rise in Delhi’s pollution, Solanki gave suggestions regarding solving the grave problem which has been affecting the national capital.

Delhi’s rural leader told the minister that to reduce Delhi’s pollution level, it was important and required to increase the greenery in the city’s rural belt.

In an important suggestion, he mentioned to the Union Minister about planting fruit bearing trees as well as trees that give maximum shade along the Sahibi river in the city on the empty government land.

According to Solanki, the Union Minister found his demand and suggestion very correct, and has said that he will soon visit Delhi’s countryside and will prepare an action plan to increase the green cover and also implement it.

He further said that more and more trees must be planted at the gram sabha land across all the villages of the city, as well as on the roadside in these areas.

Solanki also suggested that while taking up plantations, the availability of water must be stressed upon, and trees must be planted based on their requirement of water in the areas based on the availability of the natural resource.