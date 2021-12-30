DDMA holds review meeting, decides to continue with imposed restrictions

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting on Wednesday evening and decided to continue with the restrictions imposed in the national capital under the “Level 1 alert” of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

It was decided that no further measures were needed to control the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, but the government will keep a strict vigil on coronavirus-related developments, according to official sources.

The meeting, held to review the preparedness made to meet the threat posed by Covid-19 new variant Omicron under the chairmanship of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot.

The “Level 1 alert” or “Yellow alert” is imposed when the Covid-19 positivity rate remains at 0.5 per cent or above for at least two days.

The DDMA on Tuesday imposed the “Level 1 alert” in view of the fast rising cases of Covid-19 and as a result, schools, colleges, cinemas, gyms and other places were ordered closed.

However, shops dealing in non-essential items were allowed to remain open on an odd-even basis, and Metro trains and buses will run with their 50 per cent of seating capacity.