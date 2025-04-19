Delhi CM orders probe Into Mustafabad building collapse; ministers blame corruption

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday ordered a probe into the building collapse in North East Delhi’s Mustafabad, in which at least four people were killed and several others injured.

Gupta said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and other agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Speaking to the media, the CM said, “It is a very sensitive issue — the way in which such weak buildings are being constructed by flouting all the rules is deeply concerning. The officers guilty of allowing such construction, as well as the contractors or builders involved, should be punished. All such buildings across the city should be identified, and strict action must be taken. It is very sad for all of us that people are dying due to such accidents.”

Notably, Delhi Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra and Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Bisht, who is also a legislator from the area, visited the site in the afternoon.

“It’s not an accident but criminal negligence. Both the officers and the builders responsible will not be spared. We have summoned the MCD Commissioner, and we will ensure that no officer involved is let off. A few nearby buildings have already been vacated,” Mishra stated.

He further criticized the civic government led by AAP and alleged, “The illegal building collapse in Mustafabad exposes the real face of the Kejriwal gang’s corruption in the MCD. They committed the sin of building and protecting illegal structures in areas dominated by a particular community.”

Mishra added that the construction of illegal buildings is rampant in areas such as Mustafabad, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Old Delhi, Jamia, and Seemapuri. He emphasized the need for a survey of all such illegal structures and strict action against them.

Meanwhile, Bisht said, “Three months ago, after I won the election, I visited this area. At that time, I had warned that this building could cause an accident. I have informed the Delhi LG and the MCD Commissioner that action must be taken against negligent officials. Appropriate compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased.”

Bisht further alleged, “The entire Mustafabad area is full of buildings that pose a serious threat. Many buildings have been constructed illegally. While power companies are denying connections to the poor, there are electric poles installed inside houses. MCD and related departments are deeply mired in corruption, and this incident has exposed them.”