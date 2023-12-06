DDA suspends executive engineer on charge of dereliction of duty

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) suspended an executive engineer in the Narela area here for alleged dereliction of duties and non-compliance of directions.

“In a strong message to recalcitrant officials, DDA has suspended Chhanveer, Executive Engineer PD-6, for non-compliance of directions and dereliction of duties with regards to cleaning of roads in Narela. He was the in-charge of the Narela area and disciplinary proceedings are contemplated to be initiated against him,” an official statement said.

It said Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who has been personally steering and overseeing works for maintenance and upgradation of the Narela area had visited the localities on December 11 and April 1, 2022, and October 26 this year, and asked for several remedial measures to be undertaken.

On his last visit on October 26, he had issued specific instructions for the roads to be paved and cleaned and central verges be spruced up, especially in the light of the fact that the dust from these roads were adding to the air pollution in the area, the statement said.

“However, on a recent inspection on December 2, the situation was found to be unsatisfactory, which prompted the LG to issue directions for initiating action against the erring official so that accountability could be fixed and an example be set for others,” it said.

Accordingly, orders were issued for the suspension of the executive engineer on December 5, it added.