Delhi Environment Minister constitutes fact-finding panel on tree felling by DDA

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the formation of a fact-finding committee on the illegal felling of 1,100 trees by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in South Delhi’s Reserve Forest Area.

In a joint press conference with cabinet ministers, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain on Saturday, Rai said the Delhi government is serious about protecting the people of Delhi from pollution and natural calamities like heat waves and is constantly working on expanding the green belt of Delhi.

“A shocking incident came to light from Chhatarpur, Satbari in Delhi where the DDA felled 1,100 trees in February illegally without permission from any agency or government. The court is repeatedly asking the vice-chairperson of the DDA on whose orders such a large number of trees were cut illegally in the capital Delhi.”

The Delhi environment minister further said that in view of the seriousness of the matter, he instructed them to submit a written report of all the incidents that happened from February till now by 11 am on June 27. But when the report did not reach him by 11 am, his office contacted the officials of the Forest Department.

“They told us to first give them instructions in writing, only then will we submit all the reports. After this, we gave written instructions to the Forest Department, along with the minutes of the meeting to send us a report of all the facts by 11 am on June 28. But no report reached as of now,” he said.

Gopal Rai said, “A senior officer of the Forest Department said he was on leave. After this, we sent the next notice on 28 June. Since it is a very serious matter, it can’t be tolerated at any cost.

He said the Forest Department did not submit its report after repeated reminders.

“In view of the gravity of this situation, a meeting of all the ministers was held today and it was decided that a fact-finding committee of three ministers will be formed.”

The committee comprises Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, PWD Minister Atishi, and Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain.