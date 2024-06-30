Tree felling: Fact-finding panel summons officials of DDA, Forest Deptt., Delhi Police

A three-member fact-finding committee, on Sunday, issued notices to senior officers of the Delhi Development Authority, the Forest Department, and the Delhi Police on the felling of 1,100 trees in the Satbari forest area of South Delhi.

The committee directed the principal secretary (Environment & Forest), vice-chairman, DDA, principal commissioner (LD & LM) DDA along with commissioner (Housing) DDA, DCP (South Delhi) accompanied by station house officer (SHO) of the concerned area, and other senior officials to be present in the meeting scheduled on July 1.

According to Gopal Rai, Delhi forest minister, the committee has been formed following the Supreme Court order asking the Forest Department to file a status report on the matter.

Stating that a detailed report with the sequel of incidents that took place from February to date by 11 am on June 27 was sought from the Forest Department, he lamented that the report has not been submitted to the minister so far despite repeated reminders.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, a meeting in this regard was called and it was unanimously decided by all the cabinet ministers that the fact-finding Committee, comprising Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, and Imran Hussain will submit a factual report to the Supreme Court before the next date of hearing on June 12.

The issue revolves around the illegal felling of over 1,100 trees in the Satbari area of South Delhi’s Reserve Forest. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) reportedly cut down these trees without proper authorization and the Supreme Court took suo motu contempt against the DDA vice-chairman regarding this issue.