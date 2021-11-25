DDA approves sale of 15,000 flats returned in past scheme

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved the launch of a special housing scheme for approximately 15,000 flats of different categories at various locations such as Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, Jasola, on November 24, said DDA officials.

The flats under this scheme are those that remained unsold in previous housing schemes of DDA, and are being offered at the old rates or cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA, the Authority said in a statement.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting attended by DDA Chairman and Lt. Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Vice Chairman Manish Kumar Gupta and other members of the Authority including MLAs Vijender Gupta, Somnath Bharti and O P Sharma, Adesh Kumar Gupta, Municipal Councillor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Kailash Sankla, Municipal Councillor, South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme of the central government if they avail home loans from banks or financial institutions, the statement added.

The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done through online mode and allottees need to visit the DDA office only for execution of CD. In January this year, the DDA launched a housing scheme with 1,354 flats, mostly in the High Income Group (HIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories.