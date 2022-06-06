DCW writes to UP CM Yogi seeking urgent action over gang rape of 13 year old

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath seeking urgent action after UP Police failed to register FIR in the alleged gang rape case of 13 year old.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has demanded immediate registration of FIR and arrest of accused and has also sought registration of FIR against the concerned police officers for allegedly refusing to act in the matter.

Besides, Maliwal has taken cognizance of the matter and has recommended that the matter be handled by the Crime Branch for free and fair investigation.

Further, she has requested the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance to the family of the girl and reimburse the cost incurred on her treatment.

DCW Chairperson stated, “We received a case of gang rape and murder of a 13 year old minor girl in Bulandshahar. The parents of the deceased girl approached me and witnessing their distress, I decided to help them. I am shocked that UP Police has not registered an FIR in the matter despite passage of 24 days! I have read the postmortem report which reveals the horrific ordeal the girl had to go through! FIR and arrests are imperative in the case. Also, strict action should be taken against those officers who failed to act in the matter. I have written a letter to UP CM and I hope that the case is immediately marked to the crime branch and dealt with seriously.”*

The DCW had received a complaint from the mother of the deceased girl regarding the incident. The complainant informed the Commission that in the evening of 12 May, she went outside her house leaving her two minor daughters home.

She stated that when she returned after some time, she saw one of her neighbour’s daughter along with her two male cousins running away from her house. When she entered her house, she found her 13 year old daughter grievously injured lying in a semiconscious state.

The complainant stated that her daughter informed her that she was brutally raped and beaten by the above mentioned boys. The complainant immediately took her daughter to a nearby hospital in Bulandshahar and next morning she was shifted to another hospital as the girl’s condition was critical.

The girl was put on ventilator as she went into coma after around 4 hours of the attack. On 16 May, she was referred to a hospital in Meerut where she succumbed to her injuries on 18 May.

DCW chief met the parents of the girl on 4 June where they informed that no FIR has been registered till date. They alleged that they lodged a complaint in PS Aurangabad, Bulandshahar district on 18 May but the police officials refused to act on the same.

After they approached local police to enquire about FIR, the police officers stated that FIR will not be registered until the postmortem report is received.