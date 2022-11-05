DCW issues notice to Delhi Police for failing to register FIR in woman death matter

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a summons to Delhi Police in the matter of the death of a woman under suspicious circumstances in a spa in the Preet Vihar area of Delhi.

The deceased joined the spa as a therapist on 4th September and on the first day of her job, she started vomiting after consuming some liquid in the spa. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The commission issued a notice to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, which informed that the post-mortem report of the deceased had already been handed over to Delhi Police and a viscera sample of the deceased had also been preserved for seeking opinion from the Forensic Science Library regarding the cause of death.

Subsequently, the commission issued another notice to Delhi Police seeking the registration of FIR. A response was again received from the Police which informed that no FIR has been registered in the matter to date. It was also learned that the viscera sample of the deceased has not been sent to FSL till now.

DCW Chief Ms. Swati Maliwal has issued a summons to DCP, East District seeking action in the matter. The Commission has sought registration of FIR, and the details of action taken against the spa in the matter.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, “A woman died in a spa under suspicious circumstances on the very first day of her duty. However, Delhi Police has failed to register an FIR in the matter despite the passage of 2 months. Also, the police have significantly delayed sending the viscera sample to FSL. This is a very serious issue as this spa had been shut down in the past as well. Not filing an FIR in the matter for investigating the cause of her death raises several concerns over the conduct of the Police in a highly sensitive matter. I have issued a summons to Delhi Police and the matter should be investigated thoroughly. If there is any foul play, strict action should be taken in the matter.”