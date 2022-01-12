Covid-19-related restrictions may be lifted in 2-3 days: Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain indicated today that the restrictions imposed on various activities in the city might be withdrawn in two three days as the number of fresh Covid-19 cases was likely to begin to come down by that time. Around 25,000 cases of the virus infection may be detected on Wednesday, he pointed out.

The city recorded 21,259 cases on Tuesday and 19,166 infected persons on Monday.

The minister told media persons that the daily tally of coronavirus cases seemed to have “stabilised and soon we will see a decline”.

Jain said the rate of hospitalisation of Covid-19 cases had stabilised and the number of new cases had “plateaued”. Most of the hospital beds meant for coronavirus patients remain vacant.

“Whether virus cases have peaked or not can be determined on the basis of the rise in the positivity rate”, he asserted.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital, over 25 per cent now, is at the highest level in seven months.

Learning from the situation in Mumbai, the minister said, “Delhi may soon see what is happening in Mumbai, where the count of fresh cases of the virus has started declining.”

He added, “Covid-19 patients having comorbidities are facing more problems than other infected persons. In any case, most patients suffering from the virus infection are not rushing to hospitals for treatment.”