Covid-19 fresh cases in Delhi come down to 1,410

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi on Sunday fell to 1,410 from 1604 on Saturday following 57,549 tests conducted across the city. The positivity rate came down to 2.45 per cent from 2.87 per cent yesterday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The count of deaths due to Covid-19 dipped to 14 from 17 the previous day, taking the cumulative count of such casualties to 25,983 so far.

There were 6,401 patients being treated as home isolation cases and 975 patients remained admitted to hospitals. Of those in hospitals, 401 patients were getting treatment in ICUs, 326 were on the oxygen support system and 95 on the ventilator.

The bulletin showed that the city now had 8,869 active cases.

As many as 81,757 persons got jabbed during the past 24 hours, including 18,001 who were given their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of persons administered their first vaccine dose was 1,70,72,902 and the cumulative number of fully vaccinated persons was 1,25,59,913.