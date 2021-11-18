A couple was arrested after attempting to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan

A couple was arrested after they allegedly tried to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan late Monday night. Police said the couple were in a car and damaged the barricades while trying to barge into the President’s Estate, police said.

The couple was immediately stopped by the security personnel inside and were arrested by Delhi Police for breach of security.

The couple is in their 20s and were driving a Hyundai i-20 car. Police seized the car and booked the couple under sections of trespassing, Damage to Public Property and Motor Vehicle Acts.

An FIR was registered against them at South Avenue police station on the complaint of an ACP-level officer. The officer said they received a message about the incident at 11:35 pm. The couple hit a few barricades and were trying to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan from one of the gates.

“The occupants were later identified as Shivam and Kusum. Both occupants in the car forcibly and unauthorisedly entered the President’s Estate without any reason. They were stopped outside Gate No 17 of RP Bhavan where they were found drunk.

They were sent to RML Hospital for a medical examination,” reads the FIR.