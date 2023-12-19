Congress blames Centre for polluted Delhi air, fate of homeless

Expressing concern over the fate of the homeless in the national capital left out in the open to brave bone-chilling cold, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely blamed the Delhi government for the sorry state of the night shelters meant for the destitute.

Lovely alleged that the concerned department of the Delhi government failed to keep the night shelters hospitable.

The Delhi Congress president further said that the agencies have failed to keep the night shelters clean and hygienic forcing the poor to sleep in the open.

He demanded appropriate arrangements in the night shelters with proper sanitation so that the homeless can take shelter as the cold intensifies during the coming days in the national capital.

He took a dig at the Centre over the toxic air in the city, and accusing it of not doing anything to address the issue of air pollution in the national capital in the last nine years.

He accused both the Central and the Delhi governments of playing a blame game over the crucial issue instead of addressing the core reasons behind the problem faced by the residents of the national capital.

Lovely said despite the fact that no stubble burning is taking place across the neighbouring states now, air pollution in Delhi continues to be high

The governments have failed to bring down vehicular fumes, dust emanating from broken roads and streets, and garbage burning at the garbage dumps in the city, he added.