CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Israel’s Ambassador to India HE Naor Gilon

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hosted Israel’s Ambassador to India HE Naor Gilon at the Delhi Secretariat today.

On this occasion, Kejriwal said that both Delhi and Israel have the potential to work together towards ensuring peace and welfare for humanity.

At the same time, HE Naor Gilon talked about the shared history of Delhi and Israel.

Kejriwal and Ambassador HE Naor Gilon held a crucial meeting today to discuss how the relationship between Delhi and Israel can be enhanced over the course of time.

They talked about the rich history both the countries share and how they can further be made stronger.

Both the leaders also deliberated on how Dehi & Israel can help each other become more efficient and work towards positive progress and growth.

“The Israel’s Ambassador to India also said that he was happy to meet Kejriwal,” stated Delhi government in a press statement.

Apart from praising Delhi, the Israeli Ambassador expressed his delight at meeting CM Kejriwal by saying, “I live in Delhi so Mr. Kejriwal is our Chief Minister too and I am very happy to meet him.”

The CM thanked the Ambassador and informed him about the policies run by the Delhi Government.

Regarding the meeting, the CM Office tweeted, “Israel Ambassador to India H.E. Shri Naor Gilon called upon Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat today. Both Delhi and Israel will work together towards ensuring peace and welfare for the people.”