CBI raids Manish Sisodia’s residence, 21 other locations over Excise Policy case

SNS | New Delhi | August 19, 2022 10:49 am

Picture: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

It also started raiding 21 locations in Delhi and six other states across nation in connection with the same.

According to the sources, the CBI team was at the Sisodia’s residence in the morning and was “grilling him and scanning different documents at his house”.

“The raids are being conducted in seven states of the country in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November 2021,” stated the source.

Besides Sisodia, the probe teams were also raiding the house of former Excise Commissioner E. Gopikrishan, four public servants and others which is likely to continue till evening.

Earlier on August 6, former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was accused by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia of changing his stand on the issue of opening liquor shops in unauthorized areas of Delhi.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sisodia in a series of tweets, he claimed that he was innocent and the CBI was working at the behest of the Centre and welcomed CBI.

“CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too,” Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided Sisodia’s residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Sisodia appeared on the front page of America’s biggest newspaper- New York Times.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

