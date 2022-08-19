CBI raids Manish Sisodia’s residence, 21 other locations over Excise Policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

It also started raiding 21 locations in Delhi and six other states across nation in connection with the same.

According to the sources, the CBI team was at the Sisodia’s residence in the morning and was “grilling him and scanning different documents at his house”.

“The raids are being conducted in seven states of the country in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November 2021,” stated the source.

Besides Sisodia, the probe teams were also raiding the house of former Excise Commissioner E. Gopikrishan, four public servants and others which is likely to continue till evening.

Earlier on August 6, former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was accused by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia of changing his stand on the issue of opening liquor shops in unauthorized areas of Delhi.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sisodia in a series of tweets, he claimed that he was innocent and the CBI was working at the behest of the Centre and welcomed CBI.

सीबीआई आई है. उनका स्वागत है. हम कट्टर ईमानदार हैं . लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य बना रहे हैं. बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश में जो अच्छा काम करता है उसे इसी तरह परेशान किया जाता है. इसीलिए हमारा देश अभी तक नम्बर-1 नहीं बन पाया. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

हम सीबीआई का स्वागत करते हैं. जाँच में पूरा सहयोग देंगे ताकि सच जल्द सामने आ सके. अभी तक मुझ पर कई केस किए लेकिन कुछ नहीं निकला. इसमें भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा. देश में अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए मेरा काम रोका नहीं जा सकता. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

ये लोग दिल्ली की शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के शानदार काम से परेशान हैं. इसीलिए दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और शिक्षा मंत्री को पकड़ा है ताकि शिक्षा स्वास्थ्य के अच्छे काम रोके जा सकें. हम दोनों के ऊपर झूँठे आरोप हैं. कोर्ट में सच सामने आ जाएगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

“CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too,” Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided Sisodia’s residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Sisodia appeared on the front page of America’s biggest newspaper- New York Times.

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

मनीष सिसोदिया आज़ाद भारत के सबसे बेहतरीन शिक्षा मंत्री हैं। आज US के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT ने फ़्रंट पेज पर उनकी फ़ोटो छापी। और आज ही मोदी जी ने उनके घर CBI भेज दी। ऐसे भारत कैसे आगे बढ़ेगा? — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 19, 2022

#WATCH | A CBI team reaches the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi. The agency is raiding 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case, including Sisodia's residence. pic.twitter.com/3txFCtiope — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)