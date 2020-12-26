Delhi today recorded 758 fresh coronavirus infections (Covid-19, the lowest since 16 August, which took its Covid caseload to 6,21,439, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. On 17 August, Delhi had reportedly recorded 787 coronavirus cases and had logged 652 cases on 16 August.

Less than 1,000 fresh cases were identified on 23 December (871), 22 December (939) and 21 December (803).

Today’s fresh cases were detected out of 85,749 tests, the health bulletin said. The positivity rate came down to 0.88 per cent. This is said to be the lowest positivity rate in over eight months — the previous low being 0.99 per cent on 23 December.

The national capital today recorded 30 fresh Covid-linked deaths, which pushed its toll to 10,414, the bulletin stated. The death rate was 2.72 per cent, based on the last 10 days’ data.

Those Covid patients who recovered and were discharged from various health care facilities in Delhi over the last 24 hours numbered 1,370, which raised the tally of the city’s cumulative coronavirus recoveries to 6,03,758.

The recovery rate rose to 97.15 per cent. The count of active cases was 7,267 with 3,762 coronavirus patients getting treatment under home isolation. The number of patients remaining hospitalised was now 2,747. The number of containment zones stood at 5,001, the bulletin added.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday said that “There has been a significant decrease in daily deaths due to Covid-19, but we have to reduce it further. The recovery rate has also considerably increased and people who got infected are getting cured and going back home.”

The national capital had yesterday reported 1,063 Covid cases detected from 89,920 tests. The positivity rate was 1.18 per cent. Delhi had then recorded 37 Covid fatalities.

The recovery rate had stood at 97.05 per cent.

The city had on 23 December recorded 871 coronavirus cases detected from 87,861 tests. It had then logged 18 Covid deaths. The recovery rate was 97.03 per cent. On 22 December, Delhi had identified 939 coronavirus infections detected out of 82,386 tests. Its Covid positivity rate had then come down to 1.14 per cent from the 21 December figure, 1.29 per cent. The city had then logged 25 Covid-linked deaths.