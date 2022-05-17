Bulldozer rolls near Delhi’s Rithala metro station

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi resumed its ongoing demolition drive against encroachment in the national capital after a three-day hiatus on Tuesday.

According to recent reports, encroachments are being destroyed to the ground in the ward No. 28 region (from Rithala metro station to sector 24 traffic light).

The structures that were demolished were built unlawfully on the major road’s pavement, i.e. on government land.

As the officials of the civic body arrived, the people were seen removing the temporary structures by themselves, rather than fighting the drive.

In a letter to SHO Budh Vihar police station, Sector 5 Rohini, the Administrative Officer of the Rohini Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation requested 50 police officers, including female cops, to ensure peace and order in the region during the joint encroachment removal project.

The civic agency had originally requested 400 police officers, but they indicated that because the concerned area’s field employees had already eliminated the maximum amount of encroachment, only 50 officers are needed for the anti-encroachment effort.

(with inputs from IANS )