BSES organises special camp for electricity meter connection in Ballimaran Constituency

On Friday BSES organized a special camp for electricity meter connection in Ballimaran Constituency of capital on the request of F&S Minister and MLA of Ballimaran, Imran Hussain.

On this occasion, the minister himself interacted with residents to resolve their grievances and asked the BSES officials to expedite the work of installing electricity meters.

He also directed the officials of BSES to install new electricity meters at the earliest without wasting much time in paperwork keeping in view the problems faced by the residents.

Apart from this, some residents also discussed the issue of inflated electricity bills which was also resolved on spot at the camp office.

Hussain also stressed the need to hold a review meeting with the concerned department to clear the pending cases related to pension in a time-bound manner. He assured the people present at the camp office that all the grievances related to pension would be resolved at the earliest.

Addressing the people on this occasion, Hussain said that under the leadership of Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, development works will be carried out in Ballimaran assembly constituency including high mast lights, development works in katras, segregation of electric wires, road construction, and repair, sewer line work, Barat Ghar and chaupal construction, etc. These works will be completed at an estimated cost of 100 crores.

The Minister interacted with the residents of the area who expressed satisfaction with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s honest governance while getting the benefits of all Delhi Government welfare schemes.

They lauded the efforts of the Delhi Government in providing hassle-free ration to the beneficiaries of Delhi without any cost. The cleanliness of the area is also being taken care of regularly.