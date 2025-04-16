Battery bank tech to aid power infrastructure & ensure smooth supply even during failures: Sood

In a step aimed at ensuring uninterrupted and smooth power supply in the national capital, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said that the government is soon going to dedicate a battery bank to the public, through which the electricity coming from the grid will be stored, and will be utilised during the time of any failure or exigencies.

He said that in the times to come, when the electricity demand will increase, these battery banks will also be helpful as a parallel system and reduce the burden on the existing infrastructure.

Advertisement

Sood paid a visit to a Substation where the battery bank facility is being set up by the BSES and said that it is one of the priorities of the Rekha Gupta-led government to revamp and bolster the city’s power infrastructure, which he claimed was not in good shape for the past decade.

Advertisement

Sood emphasised that the government is now working to bring in technological advancements in the entire power system of the national capital so that the residents receive a reliable and unhindered power supply.

In an indirect attack on the opposition leaders, Sood alleged that they were trying to push a self-styled narrative of the power infrastructure failure in the city.

He has said that on behalf of CM Rekha Gupta, he wants to assure the people that there is no such problem in the electricity supply or its availability in Delhi.

Sood urged people to cooperate with the government regarding sustainable and green energy initiatives and support the government in power conservation so that everyone being together can make a better Delhi.

Slamming the AAP’s previous government and former CM Arvind Kejriwal, he claimed that the opposition party and its leaders have nothing left to do other than pushing a false narrative forward.

The minister assured that despite being a new government, which is around two months old, it is here with a commitment to strengthen the city’s infrastructure in every aspect and modernise the same as per requirements of the people.