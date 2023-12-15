Body with stab injuries found in Delhi park; 3 juveniles apprehended

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in south Delhi and three juveniles have been been apprehended, while three others are on the run, police said on Friday.

The motive behind the murder is for now suspected to be revenge over a fight wherein the victim had earlier beaten up one of the accused.

According to police, a call was received on Friday morning at around 7.30 am, regarding a dead body lying at Satpula Park, South Delhi.

The body was found with stab injuries on stomach, chest, neck and face at Satpula Park near Khirki village, Malviya Nagar, police said.

Later, the body was identified to be of a 17-year-old who was a resident of Indra camp, Begumpur, the police said.

The police further said that three juveniles were later apprehended during investigation, with the help of technical surveillance and manual inputs.

On further enquiry into the matter, one of the suspects disclosed that he made a plan along with five of his friends to kill the deceased, and accordingly, on Thursday, they called the victim for drink.

Later, the juvenile took the victim to the Satpula Park Malviya Nagar where all the other five friends were already present.

After the victim finished his drink, he was attacked by six juveniles with two knives and stones, the police said.

Two knives were recovered with blood stains in the case during the probe, while further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.