BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia demands Kejriwal’s resignation, says he has mastered the art of corruption

Accusing the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for mastering the craft of corruption, Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in a fresh set of charges demanded his resignation.

Addressing the media, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, on Monday the BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Kejriwal has handed over tenders for upgradation and augmentation to his choice of people. He alleged that these people were already under a cloud of doubt.

“There were two sets of projects for which the Delhi Chief Minister has invited tenders and handed over work. Ten sewage plants were due for upgradation and augmentation. The total monetary value of the project is Rs 1,938 crores.The estimated cost was about Rs 1500 crore however the contract was given to his favourites at Rs 1,950 crore. There was a 30 per cent increase in the total cost. In 2022, Delhi Jal Board gave these contracts to the contractors. Also, every project requires a detailed project report (DPR). So ideally for ten plants there should be ten DPR. But The Chief Minister only got two DPR done”.

“If someone is in public office he is questionable. The question is why rules have not been followed. Routinely for government projects the contracts have never been given on single tender. Kejriwal handed over the contract to a company that already has a doubtful background” further Bhatia added.

While answering a question he said that the ‘Tejas Fighter Jet’ developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) he said that it is a matter of pride for the country. The opposition should not get into a politics of hatred.