BJP opposing the installation of Tiranga in Delhi, alleges Sisodia; BJP dismisses

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today lashed out at BJP during a session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly over installation of national flag. This came in reply to an issue raised by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti wherein BJP Councillors were reportedly opposing installation of the tricolour in his constituency.

Sisodia asserted that the BJP is opposing the installation of Tiranga in Delhi and dared them to stop the AAP Government if they could. He stated, “Every single AAP worker and leader will lay their lives but won’t let the BJP disrespect the national flag.”

“There can’t be a bigger anti-national than that BJP Councillor who opposes the installation of the Tiranga. Our martyrs laid their lives down for this Tiranga; every thread of the flag stands for every drop of blood our soldiers shed to keep it flying high,” alleged Sisodia.

Attacking further, the Deputy CM said, “We are seeing a day where the BJP is ashamed of its own country’s national flag. A BJP Councillor has dared to say that he won’t let the Tiranga be installed in a park in Delhi and the leaders of his party, leave alone action, have not even condemned his act? Every single leader of the BJP should hang their heads in shame. They should apologise to every Indian in remorse.”

MLA Somnath Bharti said, “After the decision of CM Arvind Kejriwal to hoist the Tiranga throughout Delhi, we had taken permission from the South MCD in order to install one of the Tirangas in the Maharaja Sursaini Park in my constituency. As soon as we arrived at the site, some people objected to us installing the national flag.”

Refuting the allegation, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that its regrettable that MLA Somnath Bharti & other AAP leaders are playing “dirty politics” in the name of hoisting of India Tricolor and have “misused” assembly premises for this.

“No municipal Councilor or official has stopped MLA Bharti from hoisting national flag at Hardevpuri Park in Hauz Khas ward,” said Kapoor.

Kapoor added that Somnath Bharti wanted to hoist flag in one corner of the park while local residents requested him to hoist the national Tricolor in centre of the park and allow SDMC to do beautification around it.

“MLA Somnath Bharti did not agree and himself raised a ruckus,” added the BJP spokesperson.