Bike taxi riders nabbed over snatchings in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area

Delhi Police have nabbed two young men, who worked as Rapido riders, for being involved in multiple snatchings in the Kashmere Gate area here.

Police said on Wednesday that the two youngsters identified as Aman (22) and Pawan(21), worked as Rapido riders. Not satisfied with their earnings from the Bike Taxi service, they turned to crime after falling into debt, owing to their lavish lifestyle.

The duo was arrested after a security guard, Atul Tomar, who works for Indusind Bank lodged a complaint.

According to Tomar’s complaint, on Tuesday he had come to the Kashmere Gate area for personal work. Late at night when he was outside Ritz cinema , two bike-borne boys started talking to him, and the man riding pillion snatched the mobile from the complainant.

As the two tried to flee from the spot, the victim raised an alarm.People nearby helped to nab and overpower the culprits. However, the boy riding pillion managed to escape from the spot.

“A police team also reached the spot. During searching and frisking, two mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused, Aman. One of the mobile phones belonged to the victim. Regarding the other mobile, he disclosed that it had been handed over to him by his co-accused Pawan, who managed to flee from the spot,” the DCP North Delhi said.

Following the incident at the instance of the accused, police conducted searches at the hideouts of the co-accused and later Pawan was arrested from Agrasen Park, Kashmere Gate area, the police official said.

During questioning, the duo confessed to committing similar crimes in the Kashmere Gate area. They further told the police that they worked as Rapido riders, and were not satisfied with the earnings. They had taken a lot of debt. In a bid to make easy money, both took to crime so they could finance their wants and livelihood, the police said.