Best Engineers Award conferred to Chandrayaan-3 contributors on Engineer’s Day celebration

The Delhi Engineers Association commemorated Engineer’s Day in a ceremony held at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre, where engineers from various sectors were honored for their outstanding contributions to the field of science and technology.

The event, dedicated to the memory of Bharat Ratna Dr M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, showcased the vital role engineers play in advancing India’s growth and development.

Two eminent engineers – Sham Rao and Kaushlendra Kumar Kaushal, who significantly contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3 – were felicitated with the prestigious Best Engineers Award. This recognition underscores their remarkable dedication and expertise in pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

Param Yadav, General Secretary of the Delhi Engineers Association, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the felicitated engineers and paid tribute to Dr M Visvesvaraya, emphasising the vital role of engineers in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation and the third-largest economy by 2047.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva emphasised the critical role that Indian engineers play in the nation’s development, stating, “Our engineers are the backbone of progress, and they have a pivotal role to play in realizing the dream of a developed India.”

The event, which was held on September 15, witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities including Amit Yadav, Chairperson and Member of NDMC, who applauded the felicitated engineers, acknowledging their significant role in shaping India’s future. “Today, we celebrate not just their accomplishments but also their unwavering commitment to progress,” remarked Yadav.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests including Chief Advisor of DMRC, Mangu Singh, Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University, SK Singh, Chief Engineer Gajanand Prasad Sharma, NDMC Chief Engineer Sudarshan Kumar, and DDA’s Vineet Jain among others.

A total of 39 engineers were recognised from various civic agencies such as DDA, Jal Board, MCD, NDMC, PWD, and DSIIDC for their instrumental roles in the success of the recent G 20 programme. Raees Ali, NDMC Horticulture Director, received special recognition for his efforts in beautifying and maintaining Lutyens’ Delhi, making it cleaner and greener.

The event also celebrated engineers from private sectors including Google, Lemon Tree Hotel, and TCG, who have made significant contributions to the nation’s progress.

The Delhi Engineers Association’s Engineer’s Day celebration served as a platform to recognise and appreciate the tireless efforts and contributions of engineers from various domains, reinforcing their significance in India’s journey towards progress and innovation.