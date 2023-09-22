Ban on firecrackers in place in Delhi, Supreme Court gives no relief

The Supreme Court firmly declined to get involved against the Delhi government’s decision to prohibit the use of firecrackers. Additionally, it denied a claim that barium should be used to make and utilise firecrackers.

The court has maintained its 2018 ban and instructions on the bursting of conventional firecrackers to reduce pollution, according to a bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh.

“We are dismissing two applications seeking manufacture and sale of firecrackers containing barium and joint firecrackers. We have not interfered with the 2018 directions and reiterated them,” the bench said. The bench also made it clear that the authorities have to comply with the orders.

The top court ordered Delhi police to stop issuing interim licences for the selling of fireworks in the nation’s capital last week. The top court ordered Delhi police to stop issuing interim licences for the selling of fireworks in the nation’s capital last week.

The bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh said, “We have to see what level of work has been done over the years and whether any additional directions are required to be issued.”

Since the highest court’s 2018 judgement banning conventional firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region, a lot of work has been done and only green firecrackers are now permitted.

According to Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Centre, there haven’t been any new temporary permits for the selling of firecrackers since 2016, and the ones that have been awarded are for green crackers. When the government imposes a total ban, she claimed, these licences are also suspended.