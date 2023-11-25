Atishi interacts with students of Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday visited Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence (ASoSE), Gandhi Nagar here, and interacted with the students.

The students shared their experiences with the minister, stating that in school, every concept is explained to them in detail, with examples.

Mentioning that education in school is not confined to textbooks alone, the students said, “Here, beyond books, various activities are organized, ensuring the participation of every child. Through this exposure, they get the opportunity to learn and understand significant issues related to society, the nation, and the world.”

Advertisement

“Earlier, there was an emphasis on rote learning in schools, but now it’s different. Instead of rote memorization, students understand concepts, develop their own understanding, and apply it in their daily lives,’’ they said.

The minister while referring to the works of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the education sector, said, “At one time, it was unimaginable that children in government schools would have such high self-confidence. However, the Arvind Kejriwal government has truly transformed it through specialized education and excellent exposure.”

Atishi said she was pleased to see that beyond books, activities like ‘Moot Court,’ Model United Nations, Youth Parliament, debates, etc. are becoming companions in children’s learning in this school.

“Our children will not only become better professionals but also contribute to the betterment of society by becoming informed and aware citizens with specialized education from ASoSE,” she added.