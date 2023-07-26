Atishi interacts with Delhi govt school principals on academics

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday interacted with the principals of the city government schools to determine the goals and strategies for the current academic session.

The interaction was organised at the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Kalkaji, in which more than 250 school principals from Delhi government schools participated.

During the conversation, Atishi said the government and Education Department works as support staff. The government formulates policies, provides resources, and sets the vision, but it is the principals who bring those changes into reality.

The principals recounted how they adopted unique methods to improve attendance, bring about personal changes in students, enhance academic results, guide teachers, and create conducive learning environment in their schools.

Atishi said, “Principals are not mere administrators, but are academic leaders as well. As leaders, they should take suggestions from teachers and students to create a learning environment.”

She directed the school principals to set a minimum benchmark for infrastructure, cleanliness, classroom aesthetics, and the level of education for their schools.

She said the government, in the past eight years of AAP rule, provided a fantastic model for education. However, now it is the responsibility of school principals to set a minimum benchmark for their schools and ensure that no child’s learning level falls below that line.

In this context, Atishi highlighted the importance of the Deshbhakti Curriculum in schools, stating that it is crucial for developing a growth mindset and instilling positive habits among students in the face of present challenges. While schools have seen positive results with its implementation, she urged all principals to take full responsibility and work diligently to ensure the effective implementation of the curriculum in their schools.

Acknowledging that being a principal is a highly-challenging task, Atishi said their efforts and hard work positively impact the lives of thousands of children. The most significant changes in any school can be brought about by the school’s principals, as they set the direction and leadership that shape the school environment.

Along with 250 principals, several other education officials, including Education Secretary Ashok Kumar, Education Director Himanshu Gupta, Principal Education Advisor Shailendra Sharma, and Director of SCERT Delhi Dr Rita Sharma, were present on the occasion.

The Delhi education minister will interact with more than 1,000 principals of Delhi government schools in batches of about 250 over the next few days.