Atishi gets additional portfolios of Services, Vigilance

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi has now been given additional responsibility of overseeing the Services and Vigilance Departments, a statement from the Raj Niwas said on Saturday.

A file sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in this regard by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was approved earlier on Saturday.

Earlier, both the departments were being handled by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Atishi has been holding Finance, Planning, Women and Child Development, Education, Higher Education, Tourism, Art, Culture & Language, Public Works Department, Power and Public Relations departments. Following the development, the total number of portfolios being handled by Atishi has reached 14.

The file giving additional portfolios to Atishi was sent to LG Saxena a day after Rajya Sabha passed Delhi Services Bill, which empowers Delhi LG to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings.

Atishi was inducted into the cabinet along with Bharadwaj in March after the resignation of former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former health minister Satyendar Jain.