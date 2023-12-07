Atishi conducts inspection in Ashok Vihar JJ colony

Continuing the series of inspections in response to sewer complaints, Delhi Water minister Atishi on Thursday conducted an inspection in various parts of Ashok Vihar JJ colony and expressed dissatisfaction with the deplorable condition of the sewer system.

The minister has pulled up the concerned officials for alleged negligence and said that they should work responsibly or else, they will have to face severe action.

During the inspection, Aishi found that in many lanes, sewer water was flowing outside the sewer, causing significant inconvenience to people and damaging the streets.

Reprimanding the officials, the minister said, “Such negligence is not acceptable in the Kejriwal government.”

Upon checking the logbook, Atishi found that despite the presence of machines, sewer cleaning was not being carried out. She questioned officials why there was negligence in the matter of sewer cleaning despite the availability of machines and the public-facing inconvenience.

“The Delhi Jal Board’s job is to provide people with clean water and better sewer systems. If officials are not fulfilling this responsibility towards the public, they should resign from their jobs. In the Kejriwal government, such negligence towards the public will not be tolerated,” she said.

She directed officials to conduct daily ground visits, create checklists for issues, and install machines in every block of Ashok Vihar JJ colony to immediately clean all sewer lines.

Regarding water supply, the minister also directed officials to conduct a study in the area to ensure clean water reaches every household besides preparing a plan for installing RO plants.

She further said no matter how many obstacles arise, as long as Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister, he will not let the work for the people of Delhi come to a halt.

During the inspection, the people shared that the area has been facing sewer problems for a long time and the sewer lines have not been cleaned for months, leading to sewage water overflowing on the streets.