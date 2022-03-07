Ashram Chowk underpass to open for public from March 22: Sisodia

In a major relief to a large number of commuters, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today informed that the construction work of the ongoing underpass at Ashram Chowk is now in its final stage and will be completed within 15 days.

This underpass will be opened for the public from March 22 and will bring major relied to those travelling towards South Delhi. On Monday, Sisodia who also holds the PWD portfolio along with senior department officials inspected the construction work of the underpass.

Along with this, the Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the construction works of the Ashram flyover and the underpass being built near Pragati Maidan.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that last year the construction work of Ashram underpass had to be stopped several times due to COVID induced lockdown. “This has delayed the completion of the underpass but now the construction work has resumed and is in its final stage. On March 22, this underpass would be opened for traffic, which will benefit lakhs of people daily,” said Sisodia.

The Deputy CM also reviewed the construction works of Ashram flyover and the underpass between Pragati Maidan to Nizamuddin and directed the concerned officials to complete the construction works expeditiously so that people can use these roads at the earliest.

“Lakhs of people use these routes to commute daily to ITO, Ring Road, Central Secretariat, India Gate, Central Delhi. Keeping this in mind, the construction work will be completed here soon,” he added.

He informed that the construction work of Ashram flyover will be completed by August and the Pragati Maidan underpass being built in collaboration with Delhi Government and Central Government will be completed by the month of May.