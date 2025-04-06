Arya Samaj’s commitment to social reform, empowering women invaluable: Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the contribution of Arya Samaj towards nation-building, social reforms, and character development are unmatched while describing the institution as the one that fosters overall personality development.

The chief minister was attending the celebrations of Arya Samaj’s 150th Foundation Day. During her address on the occasion, she said the contribution of Arya Samaj to the service of humanity and the advancement of society is unparalleled.

She described the Arya Samaj as an “Institution of Personality Development”, which has imparted values and guidance to thousands, enabling them to become worthy contributors to the nation and society.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present on the occasion.

Highlighting the historical significance of Arya Samaj, the chief minister emphasized the signficant role played by its representatives during India’s freedom struggle. She acknowledged the transformative efforts of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, crediting him for challenging social evils and shaping progressive thought, which she regarded as a personal inspiration.

Gupta also underscored Arya Samaj’s pivotal role in promoting education and safety of girls and stated that the ideology and efforts of the organization form the foundation of national campaigns such as “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”.

She affirmed that the presence of lakhs of women in diverse leadership roles today has been made possible due to Arya Samaj’s pioneering advocacy for gender equality.

Commending on the organization’s continued global efforts in education and healthcare, the CM appreciated the values imparted by its institutions. She noted that these values form the bedrock of responsible citizenship and contribute to building capable future leaders for the nation.