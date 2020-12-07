Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to address the IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit on 9 December. He will be sharing Delhi’s efforts in building a comprehensive framework and turning the city into a global startup destination.

Kejriwal would be the only CM from India who will speak in this virtual summit along with several industry stalwarts, world leaders and Nobel laureates.

From entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in schools to a progressive startup policy, the Kejriwal government claims to be on the forefront in making the national capital a global destination for start-ups.

The TiE Global Summit is a virtual conference of world leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and mentors.

It is going to be attended by government agencies, angel investors, venture capitalists, PEs, global industry leaders, wealth entrepreneurs, thought leaders, the academia, Nobel laureates, policy makers, and TiE members from global chapters. In his speech at the summit, Kejriwal is expected to talk about various steps being taken to turn Delhi into a global start-up destination ranging from launching a progressive startup policy, providing access to affordable infrastructure for the hi-tech and service industry and providing high-quality skilled manpower through a focus on skilling and building an entrepreneurship mindset right from the school level.