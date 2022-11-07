Air quality in Delhi slide from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’, AQI at 326

Delhi’s air pollution levels came down marginally on Monday but continued to stay in the ‘very poor’ category, after continuing to slide from the ‘severe’ category. Overall AQI recorded in the national capital was 326, according to SAFAR data.

It was for three straight days last week that the national capital witnessed ‘severe’ AQI levels, said the forecast system SAFAR.

The air quality in NCR regions was also in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ zone: the AQI was 332 in Noida (UP), 325 in Gurugram (Haryana) and 331 in Ghaziabad (UP).

Even though the air quality in the capital continued to slide for the second consecutive day from the ‘upper end of very poor’ to the ‘very poor’ category, still, it is moving on an alarming level.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

According to the data released by the “Air Quality Early Warning System Delhi”, the quality of air is to further deteriorate in Delhi in the coming days.

“The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain in the very poor category from November 8 to November 9,” it said in a press release, adding that the forecast for the subsequent six days is likely to remain largely in the very Poor category.

However on Sunday, in view of the improvement in the overall air quality of the Delhi-NCR in the past few days, a Central government panel revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4, which means that there is no ban on entry of trucks and non-BS 6 diesel light motor vehicles are allowed.

But a ban on non-essential construction activities which come under GRAP-3 now in force would continue.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai is set to chair a high-level meeting on Monday to talk over the new directions by the air quality panel and a decision on reopening primary schools and revocation of the order asking 50 per cent of government staff to work from home is also likely to be taken.

