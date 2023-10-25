Air pollution: Delhi Metro starts running 40 additional train trips

The Delhi Metro on Wednesday commenced running 40 additional train trips across its network.

As a part of various measures being adopted by the Delhi government to combat pollution under the GRAP-II stage, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday announced that it will run 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) across its network, starting October 25.

A DMRC spokesperson had said on Tuesday that this has been planned to intensify the use of public transport among passengers across Delhi-NCR.

Usually, over 4300 trips are performed by the Delhi Metro trains everyday, he added.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday had said the city government has decided to increase the frequency of Metro and DTC buses under the regulation of GRAP.

“DMRC has been directed that where the frequency is 7-8 minutes, reduce it to 5-6 minutes. And where it is 5-6 minutes, which implies there is a lot of crowd that’s why it is less, further reduce it to 2-3 minutes. So that more and more people can enjoy public transport,” Rai said.

Rai said the DTC is also instructed to increase the frequency of the buses already in operation and get more buses on the road. “Along with this, the acquisition of private buses must begin to start environmental bus service. So that use of public transport can be promoted,” he said.