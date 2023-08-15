After heavy rain, Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses ‘warning’ mark

Because of the heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi on Tuesday increased, crossing the ‘warning’ mark.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 204.94 m, at 6 pm, said Central Water Commission (CWC). According to the CWC, Yamuna’s water level crossed the warning level at 3 pm in Delhi with the level rising to 204.57 meters. The ‘warning’ level is 204.5 m.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) predicted that the level is set to rise further to 205 m by 5 am on Wednesday. This is, however, below the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 m.

A month earlier heavy rainfall in the river’s catchment area caused floods in several areas of the national capital. On July 13, the Yamuna in Delhi registered its highest-ever recorded flood level at 208.66 m.