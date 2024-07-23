NSUI protests outside Shastri Bhawan, demands re-conduct of NEET

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest outside the Shashtri Bhawan on Tuesday, demanding a re-conduct of the NEET exam.

During the demonstration, NSUI workers demanded an urgent address to the need for fair and equitable opportunities in the education system, specifically highlighting the concerns of students affected by the controversies in the NEET exam.

Speaking at the protest, NSUI Delhi in-charge, Honey Bagga asserted, “We demand re-conduct of the NEET exam, This government is showing its anti-student face, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign if he can’t ensure justice for students.”

Bagga further said that the students feel frustrated as the government is continuously neglecting their welfare. “We urge the government to engage constructively with student representatives to resolve this issue promptly,” he added.

Earlier in June this year, NSUI workers stormed the NTA building. The NTA also filed a case in this regard against NSUI president Varun Choudhary.

Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court regarding allegations of a paper leak in the NEET UG exam.