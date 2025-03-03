AAP has no vision or constructive suggestions: LOP in MCD

While presenting his suggestions regarding the revised budget estimates for the corporation house, Leader of Opposition in MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday alleged that the ruling AAP lacks vision and does not listen to the constructive suggestions from the opposition.

The speech on budget by LOP was stopped midway as the house was adjourned by the Mayor which was condemned by the opposition.

Singh further stated that it is because of the negative politics of AAP that the people of Delhi rejected them in the Assembly elections, and now, even after being the Mayor in the Corporation, the party is obstructing the House and not listening to constructive suggestions on the budget.

“This shows that the AAP government is neither concerned about the interests of the Corporation employees nor about the interests of the civic house. The budget is crucial for any institution, and to adjourn the House during the budget speech proves AAP’s lack of faith in democratic systems,” said.

It also indicates that AAP wanted to hide its failure, as for the past three years, the AAP government has brought the Corporation to a standstill, the LOP claimed.

Moreover, Singh claimed that the saffron party has a sufficient number of councilors and in the Mayoral elections, scheduled in April this year, the BJP will have its Mayor.

Giving details about the suggestions, Singh mentioned that several proposals aimed at increasing the Corporation’s revenue, reducing its expenses, eliminating corruption, and bringing good governance in the Corporation were made by the opposition.