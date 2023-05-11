The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Centre Vs Delhi government row terming it a ‘momentous gift’ for the people of Delhi.

The judgement has been hailed by the AAP as a significant triumph. Party leaders expressed their utmost gratitude to the Chief Justice of India D U Chandrachud and the constitutional bench of the apex court for their unwavering commitment to justice.

Addressing the media, Cabinet Ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Ms Atishi lauded the Supreme Court’s verdict, recognising it as a monumental gift to the citizens of Delhi. As per the ministers, this groundbreaking judgement has not only secured the powers of elected governments but also heralded a new era of accountability and democratic governance in Delhi.

Rai emphasised that the decision would effectively curtail the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) efforts to usurp power from elected governments across the nation. He criticised the Modi Government for unconstitutionally obstructing the projects of the elected government of Delhi and coercing officials through the Lieutenant Governor (LG).

Bhardwaj said the battle for the people of Delhi that Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi Chief Minister) has been fighting for since 2014 has been won today with this court order. He said it has emerged that whenever there negative forces emerge in the country, democratic institutions, especially the Indian judiciary and the Supreme Court in particular, will certainly stand with the people.

Ms Atishi underscored the binding nature of the Supreme Court’s ruling, highlighting that the LG is obligated to adhere to the decisions of the Delhi government. She said the LG does not possess the authority to make decisions, but merely has the responsibility of perusing the relevant documents.

During the press conference, Rai said that the judgement of the Supreme Court today is a big gift for the residents of Delhi. He said that apart from it being a big win for the people of Delhi, it is also a tight slap on the face of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government that has constantly misused its powers to interfere into the works of the democratically elected government in Delhi.

The AAP leaders’ press conference came after the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favour of the Delhi government in a case between the state government and Centre in connection with the administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants.

The apex court held that the Delhi government must have control over bureaucrats in administration of services except in areas outside the legislative powers of NCT. It said the Lt governor is bound by aid and advice of the NCT government except the matters relating to land, public order & police.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said the principle of democracy and federalism form a part of basic structure and federalism ensures survival of diverse interests and accommodates diverse needs.

The top court said the Delhi government has legislative power over “services” excluding public order, police and land. The bench noted that if “services” are excluded from legislative and executive domain, the ministers would be excluded from controlling the civil servants who are to implement the executive decisions.