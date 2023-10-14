AAP govt not taking concrete steps to control pollution in Delhi: BJP

The Delhi BJP on Saturday accused the AAP government of not taking any concrete steps to curb pollution in the national capital.

“Like in past years, this year too, we see Environment Minister Gopal Rai visit construction sites in the name of checking their anti-pollution measures. He casually ignores the roadside dust pollution for which his own government is responsible,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

Taking a swipe at the minister, Kapoor said, “Before inspecting and challaning construction sites, Rai should challan the PWD and Delhi government responsible for withered roads and unplanted roadsides which cause major air pollution.”

“Rai talks of deploying mobile anti-smog guns and sprinklers, but Delhiites are yet to see even one of them functional on ground. The reality is that the Delhi government’s smog tower on Baba Khadak Singh Marg has been shut down,” he said.

Earlier, the environment minister said the government is taking various initiatives to control air pollution in the national capital.

Rai, who has been spearheading the movement to reduce air pollution in the city, also informed that the teams have inspected 1,108 construction sites so far under the anti-dust campaign and that notices were issued to 21 construction sites with fines amounting to Rs 8.35 lakh.