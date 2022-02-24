AAP govt approves Delhi Film Policy

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved India’s most progressive state film policy to promote the national capital as a hub for modern filmmaking on European Standards.

A meeting of the Delhi Cabinet was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A major decision was taken by the Cabinet in order to boost tourism by approving the ambitious Delhi Film Policy 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi Film Policy 2022 will attract tourism to the state in a never-seen-before manner; large scale job creation and economic growth on the cards.

He said the Kejriwal Government will provide a subsidy of upto Rs 3 crore for film production in Delhi; to also incentivise hiring of locals in the cinema industry.

Sisodia said Delhi will soon have its own International Film Festival; Delhi Film Excellence Awards will recognise efforts of not just actors but low-level crews too.

He said the Kejriwal Government to set up e-Film Clearance Portal; approvals of over 25 agencies including police and DDA will be given online within 15 days.

Sisodia said Delhi Film Fund will help reduce production costs for filmmakers; Delhi Film Card will offer huge discounts and bring business to the tourism and hospitality industry.

He said Delhi will be established as a brand in itself with more coverage on the silver screen; artistic, creative and cultural expressions of Delhi will instil pride in every citizen.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the policy will bring together the entire world of cinema and artists along with hospitality, tourism, transport, and skill development industry.