Only 803 beneficiaries between 18-44 years of age turned up to receive vaccination against Covid-19 as the country entered the third phase of the nationwide covid vaccination drive on Saturday, the bulletin shared by the health department stated.

Meanwhile, the total vaccination figure also remained low as less than 50,000 people received the jab in the day, officials said.

As per the data, 48,758 people received the vaccines shot. Of them, 28,322 got their first shot of the covid vaccines.

“5,542 were above the age of 60, 17,789 were those between 45 and 59 years of age while 873 took the first dose. Also, 3,315 frontline and 803 healthcare workers received their first dose,” the details shared by the government stated.

Meanwhile, the second dose was taken by 20,436 individuals.

As per the information received so far, only two private chains of hospitals rolled out the vaccination for people between 18-44 years of age in Delhi.

Max and Fortis healthcare initiated the phase 3 drive at their different centres. Indraprastha Apollo has also announced to launch the phase 3 drive in the national capital in the coming week.