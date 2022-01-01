657 challaned in Delhi for various offences on new year eve

Delhi Traffic police has challaned as many as 657 people for various offences on the eve of new year, 2022, an official said here on Saturday.

According to the official, a special drive was carried out by the traffic police on the eve of new year to keep a tab on violators.

A total of 36 people were challaned for drink and drive, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for driving two-wheeler without helmet, 48 for triple riding and 100 others for various other offences.

The heart of the national capital — Connaught Place, which generally used to teem with people on the eve of every New Year, this time witnessed subdued celebrations due to the night curfew imposed in the wake of the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Heavy police presence was seen in and around the inner, middle, and outer circles of Connaught Place.

The Delhi traffic police had two days ago issued an advisory banning entry after 8 p.m. on the last day of 2021. It had said that the restrictions shall remain imposed from 8 p.m. onwards on Friday in the vicinity of Connaught Place. It was applicable to all private and public transport vehicles. However, those who were holding passes, issued in advance at the time of booking hotels, restaurants, were allowed entry.

A police officer on Saturday night told IANS that the recent orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be strictly implemented in the city. Delhi is currently under a ‘yellow alert’ following a spike in the number of fresh pandemic cases, and growing fear on the spread of Omicron.

Under the yellow alert, a night curfew from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. remains imposed for 7 hours.