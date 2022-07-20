4 women drug peddlers held in national capital with 6.5 kg cannabis

The Delhi Police’s anti-narcotics unit detained four female drug dealers and 6.5 kg of cannabis, an official said on Wednesday.

The defendants were named as Sunita (35), Neelam (35), Neeta (34) and Savitri (34).

The personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, according to DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsh Wardhan, learned that some women are selling narcotics at the Indira market close to Anaj Mandi, Najafgarh.

“Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid down at Indira market, Najafgarh, where four women were found suspicious,” the DCP said.

“The Narcotics Cell team detained all four ladies on suspicion and found illegal cannabis in their possession during the search. As a result, the police at Baba Haridas Nagar police station filed a complaint under sections 8 and 20 of the NDPS Act and detained every defendant.

Search is on to nab the main supplier,” the official said.

(with inputs from IANS)