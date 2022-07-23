4 railway employees held for gangrape of woman at New Delhi station

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside the electrical maintenance staff room of the New Delhi Railway Station late on Thursday night. Four railway employees have been arrested in connection with the crime that came to light after the victim informed about the incident to the police on phone at around 2.30 am on Friday.

The police filed a FIR against the four accused, including two others who facilitated the assault by guarding the room in which the crime was committed, from outside, in a case of gangrape and wrongful confinement based on the woman’s complaint.

The accused are identified as Satish Kumar (35), Vinod Kumar (38), Mangal Chand Meena (33) and Jagdish Chand (37). Sharing the information, DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh said that all the accused were employed in the electrical department of the railways. They were presented before a Delhi court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

“We received a call at around 3.27 am on July 22 when a woman alleged that she was raped by two men inside a room at railway station. During investigation, we found that the incident took place inside a train lighting hut.” Singh said.

Sharing more details about the incident, the DCP said that the victim made the first call to the police at 2:27 am on Friday, alleging that two men raped her inside a room at the railway station. The call was first received at the Old Delhi Railway Station police station. In response to her call, a police team began looking for her at the railway station, but she couldn’t be found there. The team then kept trying to contact her on the mobile from which they received the complaint call.

“The station house officer (SHO) of the police station, along with a woman constable and other personnel, met the woman from Faridabad at her location. She told them that she was separated from her husband and was fighting a court case for divorce. Around two years ago, she came in contact with Satish Kumar through a common friend. He told her that he was a railway employee and could arrange a job for her. Both continued talking on the phone,” he said.

Elaborating further, the DCP said the accused, Kumar, had called the victim to his place, for his son’s birthday party and also that he had bought a new house. She travelled to Kirti Nagar in metro, from where she was picked by the accused and brought to platform number 8-9 of the New Delhi Railway Station. She was asked to sit in a hut meant for the electrical maintenance staff.

“Kumar and his friend came to the room, bolted the door from inside, and took turns on her. Two of their accomplices facilitated the sexual assault on the hapless victim by standing guard outside the room,” the DCP added.

The four suspects were arrested within two hours of reporting of the crime and were produced before the court.