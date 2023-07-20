24-yr-old man electrocuted while running on treadmill in Rohini, Delhi

A 24-yr-old man was electrocuted while using a treadmill in a gym in Rohini, north Delhi, on Tuesday. The gym owner was detained by police on suspicion of causing a fatality through negligence.

The deceased, identified as Saksham Pruthi, was a BTech graduate and worked at a Gurugram-based firm.

Saksham used to work out at the Gymplex Fitness Zone in Rohini’s Sector 15, while he lived in Sector 19, Rohini.

On Tuesday morning at around 7:30 am, Saksham was using the gym’s treadmill when the incident occurred. He sat down to relax after the workout but soon fainted.

After being taken to a hospital, he was pronounced dead. Police received a phone call from the BSA hospital on Wednesday.

The police confirmed electrocution as the cause of death after receiving the postmortem report and informed the family.

According to Saksham’s mother, the gym owner’s incompetence was to blame for the untimely and sudden death of her son.

At 6 am, he ate an apple before heading to the gym. We were later informed of the situation through a phone call. She proclaimed, “I want justice for my son”.

A case has been filed under sections 287(negligent conduct with respect to machinery)/304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, taking note of this incident, the Delhi gym association body has issued an advisory and asked all gym owners to take precautions with electric equipment and make amends wherever there are lose hanging wires. It asked gym owners to get their earthing connections checked immediately.

A treadmill is a machine or an exercise equipment generally used for walking or running while staying in the same place. It works on an electric motor which makes the treadmill belt move. The person walks on the treadmill belt which has rollers on both ends which the belt turn.