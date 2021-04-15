Amid its continuing massive surge in coronavirus cases, Delhi today recorded 17,282 fresh Covid cases ~ its highest single-day count since the onset of the pandemic ~ and 104 virus-related fatalities, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The city’s positivity rate mounted to 15.92 per cent while the number of active cases soared to 50,736, the health bulletin said.

The new cases were detected out of 1,08,534 tests, including 73,915 RT-PCR tests and 34,619 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin stated.

The national capital’s Covid caseload increased to 7,67,438 while its death toll rose to 11,540. Over 7.05 lakh patients have recovered from the virus in the city so far, the bulletin added. The highest single-day spike in Delhi till the “third wave” of the Covid pandemic ~ 8,593 cases ~ was reported on November 11 last year, while on November 18, the city had recorded 131 Covid deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date. The positivity rate in mid-November had stood above 15 per cent.

Reeling under the “fourth wave” of the pandemic, the national capital yesterday recorded 13,468 Covid cases and 81 deaths, giving it the dubious distinction of being the worst coronavirus-affected city in the county.

Earlier in the day today, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said Covid cases were rising very rapidly every single day and “there is no slowdown” in its spread in the city. He, however, iterated that lockdown was not a solution to the situation, and advised people to step out of their homes only if needed, avoid gatherings, wear masks and follow Covid safety protocols.

The minister said 70-80 patients were being admitted daily to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. About 80 people were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital yesterday night, he said. He said the number of beds has been increased in various hospitals, while adding that the Delhi government has again urged the Centre to scale up the number of beds in its hospitals in the national capital. Later, orders were issued on linking of banquet halls and hotels with hospitals to meet further requirement of beds, as and when needed, he said.

In a statement later, Jain said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was directly monitoring the situation of beds and facilities available for patients at the Delhi government-run hospitals. “Delhi government has ramped up the infrastructure available and is fully equipped to combat the virus. I appeal to you all to only opt for hospital admissions when in dire need,” he said.

From April 4 to April 13, Delhi has recorded 77,775 COVID-19 cases, witnessing a massive rise of 234 per cent. During the same period, 376 people have died due to the disease. Jain said that while Covid Care Centres were operational, people were either preferring to go to hospitals or be home-isolated. Of 5,525 beds at these centres, only 286 were occupied, he added.

The national capital had reported 11,491 coronavirus cases and 72 Covid deaths last Monday. It had recorded 10,772 cases and 48 deaths on Sunday, 7,897 infections and 39 deaths on Saturday, and 8,521 cases and 39 deaths on Friday.

~With inputs from PTI~