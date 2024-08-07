Delhi Transport Minister announces new safety measures for Delhi govt bus operations

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday announced new decisions by the Delhi government to enhance road safety.

Addressing a press conference, Gahlot said that the duty hours for government bus drivers will now be determined according to their Aadhaar cards, and no driver will be allowed to work double shifts.

The minister further said that a biometric face recognition system will be installed in all depots, and action will be taken against drivers who violate road safety rules.

In response to recent mishaps and incidents involving Delhi government buses, the Delhi Transport Department has decided to implement a series of precautionary measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The precautionary measures were finalised and approved during a meeting chaired by the Delhi Transport Minister on 29 July.

Deliberating on the new initiatives, he said, “Ensuring the safety of passengers and the public is our top priority. These new measures will help us monitor and manage our bus operations more effectively, reducing the risk of accidents and enhancing overall safety standards.”

He informed that the Kejriwal government has decided to implement Aadhaar-based duty allocation for drivers, following recent incidents raising concerns that some drivers may be performing multiple duties in a day.

A biometric face recognition system will also be installed in all depots to monitor drivers performing multiple shifts, he added.

Periodic driver training on simulators is another key measure. The DTC is in the process of procuring two simulators, with the financial bid already finalised.

Training sessions are currently being conducted at the Nand Nagri Depot.

A common pool of DTC drivers will also be created, allowing concessionaires to appoint drivers as needed.

This pool will be linked with Aadhaar numbers to monitor driver activity across DTC and DIMTS.

This measure will ensure that drivers blacklisted by one department or operator are not hired by another.

To prevent drink and driving, breath analysing tests will be implemented at each depot, and the drivers will be required to undergo these tests before commencing their duties, the minister said.

Additionally, regular workshops will be held to sensitise drivers, with training provided at the time of induction and regular refresher courses thereafter.

Regular medical check-ups for drivers will be mandatory.

In the DTC, medical check-ups are conducted at the time of induction, every five years after the age of 45, and annually after the age of 55. These criteria will be followed for cluster drivers.

The Health Department has nominated six hospitals for these medical check-ups, and DTC and Cluster drivers will be referred to these facilities for their regular health evaluations.

The minister said that these new measures will help monitor and manage bus operations more effectively, reducing the risk of accidents and enhancing overall safety standards.