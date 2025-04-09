Two held for snatching New Zealand National’s bag in Delhi

Two individuals were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly snatching belongings of a New Zealand citizen, police officials said on Wednesday. The two allegedly turned to crime to support their drug addiction.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Bhisham Singh said a PCR call was received at the Subhash Place police station regarding a case of snatching in Kohat Enclave Market.

On reaching the reported location, the complainant, a resident of Auckland, stated that when she was near a jewellery showroom at Kotak Enclave Market, two individuals on a black sports bike came and snatched her handbag.

In her statement, she further said that the handbag had her several belongings, including her passport, OCI card, cash, New Zealand dollars and other stuff.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Subhash Place police station.

During the investigation, the team examined the CCTV footage that had captured the suspects on the bike. However, the accused was wearing a helmet, and the pillion rider had concealed his face while the number plate was folded.

The official added that after scanning more of the footage, the suspects were last seen near Rajdhani College, Rajouri Garden and the suspected vehicle was identified at Rithala.

The cops later narrowed down the suspects and eventually arrested the two, identified as Karan Bhasin, 35, and his accomplice Monu, 19 — both residents of Rohini. The police confiscated the vehicle used in the commission of the offence from their possession, and the clothes they wore during the crime were also found.

Subsequently, the police team recovered the snatched bag from a drain in Rajouri Garden. The recovered items included a passport, OCI card, Aadhar card, debit card, PAN card, credit card, and other belongings of the complainant.

On further inquiry about the accused it was found that, Bhasin was convicted by the trial court and sentenced to eight years in a 2012 rape case. Later, he got addicted to drugs, so eventually his family stopped supporting him financially, which led him to steal to support his addiction. The accused was previously involved in two snatching cases in 2012, the DCP stated.

A case has been registered against the duo under the relevant section of BNS.