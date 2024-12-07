Delhi Tourism launches 2nd Bonsai and Chrysanthemum Festival

Delhi Tourism has launched the 2nd Bonsai and Chrysanthemum Festival at the Garden of Five Senses in the Capital. The festival will be organised from December 6 to 8, between 10 am and 7 pm.

The three-day Bonsai and Chrysanthemum Festival showcases a vibrant amalgamation of art and nature, where garden lovers will enjoy the colourful beauty of bonsai art and chrysanthemum. The festival’s main attraction is bonsai exhibition, where creations prepared from bonsai are displayed after hard work done by skilled artists and horticultural experts. Along with this, an exhibition of chrysanthemums is also being organised with a magnificent collection of chrysanthemums in full bloom, presenting the vibrant colours of nature.

During the festival, experts will hold interactive sessions on bonsai techniques, advanced gardening methods, and environmental protection for the benefit of garden lovers. Cultural presentations like Kavi Sammelan and other cultural programmes are also being organised at the festival.

