Delhi sprays bio-decomposer on stubble to check pollution

In an action mode to check pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday initiated bio-decomposer spray to avoid stubble burning.

The government has undertaken the task of spraying bio-decomposers on agricultural fields across the city, an official statement said. Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai launched the initiative from Tigipur.

Speaking on the occasion, Rai said, the Delhi government aims to spray the bio-decomposer over 5,000 acres of agricultural land this year. “We have formed 13 teams to undertake the task of spraying bio-decomposer.”

The government will spray bio-decomposer on all Basmati as well as non-Basmati agricultural fields free of cost. The farmers have already filled the form expressing their interest in spraying bio-decomposer on their agricultural field.

He said, “Delhi government has prepared a 15-point Winter Action Plan to tighten the noose on pollution under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. These 15 points also include tackling the issue of stubble burning, one of the biggest factors contributing to the increase in pollution levels during winters in Delhi. This year, we are taking action to prevent it before the situation deteriorates. Today, we are starting a campaign of spraying bio-decomposer prepared by the PUSA on the stubble. Paddy is cultivated in some parts of Delhi.”

Rai said the Delhi government sprayed bio-decomposer free of cost during the last few years to avoid stubble burning. “It has a positive outcome. Not only did the stubble decompose but it also increased the fertility of the soil. Earlier, the farmers faced a time crunch between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat. The government came into action in a time-bound manner so that there is no delay in farmer’s schedules and they can get better results as well,” he said.

Rai said, “We sprayed 4,400 acres of agricultural land in rural parts of Delhi last year. This year, we aim to cover 5,000 acres of agricultural land to avoid stubble burning. I have instructed the officers of the Agriculture Department to spray bio-decomposers on the fields of the farmers who have already filled out the form at the earliest. So far, 880 farmers have filled out the form to get their fields sprayed with bio-decomposers free of cost. We have created 13 department teams.”

He said the Delhi government has purchased the bio-decomposer liquid from PUSA Institute directly and “we are spraying bio-decomposer in its supervision. The government will spray bio-decomposer free of cost on all Basmati as well as non-basmati agricultural fields”.

“I appeal to the farmers of Delhi that if they have not filled the form due to any reason, they can still fill the form. The government will spray the bio-decomposer free of cost on their fields,” Rai added.